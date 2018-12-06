By Kelly Werthmann

(CBS4) – It was a birthday surprise 100 years in the making. While the birthday boy was expecting a party, he didn’t expect it would include police knocking on his front door.

“Can you step outside for a second?”

Body cam video shows the moment it happened.

“We want to talk to you real quick.”

A surprise visit from Fort Collins police that left Chuck Kavalec in tears … of joy.

“Crying a happy cry is one of the best things you can possibly do,” Kavalec told CBS4’s Kelly Werthmann. “I just felt so good.”

The police chief along with officers and members of the SWAT team stopped by Kavalec’s house Wednesday to wish the young World War II veteran a very happy 100th birthday. They also surprised him with making the spry hospital volunteer an honorary member of the police force.

“We want you to be the oldest member of our SWAT team,” the chief said.

Along with a few special gifts, the chief also gave Kavalec a popular police treat.

“We got you a donut,” he said as Kavalec and others laughed.

Kavalec’s smile said it all. He told CBS4 positivity is the key to a long and happy life, along with not smoking, walking every day, and surrounding yourself with positive people.

“You know, when you’re my age, I lost all my early friends,” Kavalec said. “So what do you do? You make new friends.”

Kavalec now has many new friends in the Fort Collins police department and he is sure he’ll celebrate more birthdays with them in the years to come.

“I want to be the first to celebrate my 200th birthday,” he said with a laugh.

Kelly Werthmann joined the CBS4 team as the morning reporter in 2012. After serving as weekend morning anchor, Kelly is now Covering Colorado First for CBS4 News at 10. Connect with Kelly on Facebook or follow her on Twitter @KellyCBS4.