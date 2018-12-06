DENVER (CBS4)– A Colorado state senator has resigned his post after a bathroom controversy. An independent investigation revealed that Daniel Kagan used the women’s restroom at the state Capitol at least three times.
According the investigative report CBS4 obtained, Sen. Kagan, a Democrat representing Arapahoe County, admitted to using the women’s restroom once, saying he had a “gastrointestinal virus” and “the bathrooms at the capitol are a confusing business.” At the time, the bathrooms in question at the state Capitol were unmarked.
Kagan said it only happened once. He accused Republicans of retaliating because Democrats tried to oust one of their members for sexual misconduct.
In a statement, Kagan said, “It’s been a great honor to serve the people of Colorado for just short of a decade. An important obligation of leaders, I believe, is to be open to acknowledging that it’s time to pass the torch to new leadership and, for me, that time is now. I am comfortable with my decision, largely because I know that we have no shortage of individuals in Arapahoe County who would do a superb job of representing the people of Senate District 26.”
