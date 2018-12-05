  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    4:00 PMDr. Phil
    5:00 PMCBS4 News at 5
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    6:00 PMCBS4 News at 6
    6:30 PMCBS4 News at 6:30
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Birthday Cards, Duane Sherman, Highland, World War II

HIGHLAND, Calif. (CBS4)– A World War II veteran in California has only one wish for his 96th birthday: Duane Sherman wants to receive birthday cards from all over the country.

His daughter is spearheading the cause. She posted a plea for cards on Facebook that’s already getting plenty of attention.

bhdn we 016tu ca wwii vet wantstrunc frame 1520 WWII Vet Asks For Cards From Across U.S. For Birthday

(credit: CBS)

“I wanted him to feel special on his birthday,” said Sue Morse.

bhdn we 016tu ca wwii vet wantstrunc frame 1101 WWII Vet Asks For Cards From Across U.S. For Birthday

(credit: CBS)

“Well, I’ll have a hell of a time reading them,” said Sherman.

bhdn we 016tu ca wwii vet wantstrunc frame 911 WWII Vet Asks For Cards From Across U.S. For Birthday

(credit: CBS)

Duane Sherman c/o Sue Morse
P.O. Box 794
Highland, CA 92346

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s