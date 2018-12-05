HIGHLAND, Calif. (CBS4)– A World War II veteran in California has only one wish for his 96th birthday: Duane Sherman wants to receive birthday cards from all over the country.

His daughter is spearheading the cause. She posted a plea for cards on Facebook that’s already getting plenty of attention.

“I wanted him to feel special on his birthday,” said Sue Morse.

“Well, I’ll have a hell of a time reading them,” said Sherman.

Duane Sherman c/o Sue Morse

P.O. Box 794

Highland, CA 92346