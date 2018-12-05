LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4)– After a delay, the 16th SpaceX cargo re-supply mission blasted off Wednesday morning. The spacecraft will connect with the International Space Station.

The mission includes an experiment created by Warren Tech/Lakewood High School students in Colorado to help NASA grow food in space. The experiment was one of two to win a national high school level competition run by the Marvel Corporation to place an experiment on the space station.

The launch was delayed earlier this week because of moldy mouse food.

The students are trying to solve a problem of growing plants in micro-gravity that may help extend human space travel. A previous launch in 2015 carried a similar experiment by teacher Matt Brown’s class. That hydrofuge for growing plants got clogged because of a rusty bearing.

This launch delay has nothing to do with the Warren Tech/Lakewood High experiment. Another experiment heading to the ISS included mice.

