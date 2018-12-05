  • CBS4On Air

DENVER (CBS4)– Time is running out to register for Medicare. The deadline for Medicare Annual Enrollment is Midnight on Friday.

There are nearly 1 million Coloradans enrolled in Medicare. The deadline is Dec. 7 to make coverage choices for 2019.

(credit: CBS)

UnitedHealthcare of Colorado is offering a free service this year to those who need help making their selections. UnitedHealthcare will have a resource center open from 9 a.m. to Midnight on Friday.

People can bring their Medicare applications to the resource center for help with processing. They can sit with a licensed consumer advocate to help them get enrolled by the deadline.

UnitedHealthcare’s Resource Center
6465 Greenwood Plaza, Suite #300
Centennial, CO 80111
303-267-3305
UHCMedicareHealthPlans.com or call at 1-800-UHC-6509.

