DENVER (CBS4) – A blood donor has been coming Together 4 Coloradans for years.

Now she holds a record for potentially life-saving donations.

Chris Orr made her 560th platelet donation on Wednesday, donating 70 gallons of platelets over her lifetime.

Vitalant officials say she is the first woman to reach that milestone.

Platelet donations are vital for trauma patients and people battling cancer.

Orr says it all started when her cousin died of Leukemia more than 40 years ago.

“It’s so simple to do,” Orr said. “If you even have a fear of small needles, it doesn’t take long. Whole blood takes about a half an hour or less, and you can do something to help anybody and everybody.”

Orr says she hopes to reach the 80-gallon mark in donations in about three years.