By Michael Spencer

DENVER (CBS4) – Former Broncos running back C.J. Anderson is signing with the Oakland Raiders per a source close to the situation. The Raiders will be his second team this season. The Carolina Panthers cut Anderson earlier this year.

Prior to joining the Panthers Anderson spent five years with the Broncos. In 2017 he rushed for a career-high 1007 yards and three touchdowns.

In nine games with the Panthers Anderson rushed for 104 yards.

Anderson is a native of Vallejo, California, an hour drive from Oakland.

The Broncos will play the Raiders on Monday Night Football in Oakland on Christmas Eve.

