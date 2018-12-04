Filed Under:C.J. Anderson, Denver Broncos, Oakland Raiders

By Michael Spencer

DENVER (CBS4) – Former Broncos running back C.J. Anderson is signing with the Oakland Raiders per a source close to the situation. The Raiders will be his second team this season. The Carolina Panthers cut Anderson earlier this year.

CJ Anderson (credit: CBS)

Prior to joining the Panthers Anderson spent five years with the Broncos. In 2017 he rushed for a career-high 1007 yards and three touchdowns.

In nine games with the Panthers Anderson rushed for 104 yards.

Anderson is a native of Vallejo, California, an hour drive from Oakland.

The Broncos will play the Raiders on Monday Night Football in Oakland on Christmas Eve.

Michael Spencer is a Sports Anchor at CBS4. Read his bio or connect with him on Twitter @MichaelCBS4.

