By Michael Spencer

Broncos rookie running back Phillip Lindsay joined CBS4 sports anchor Michael Spencer at the ViewHouse Centennial on Monday.

CENTENNIAL, Colo. (CBS4) – Phillip Lindsay, who was an undrafted rookie, is currently fourth in the NFL in rushing yards with 937 and leads the league with 6.1 yards per attempt.

“I have a lot of goals,” said Lindsay when asked about his rookie campaign. “… but the biggest one was just to try and make the team,” he said of his goals following the draft.

“You come in as an undrafted free agent your chances of making the team are slim-to-none. So every day I’m just stressing out trying to get the playbook trying to find ways to make plays,” said Lindsay.

Lindsay had his best day as a pro during the Broncos 24-10 win over the Bengals on Sunday. He finished with a career-high 157 rushing yards and two touchdowns. Lindsay says much of that is a credit to his offensive line.

“They love each other, and they work well together. They get together. As an offense we’re coming into our own. You give them a lot of credit because it was a line that people did doubt … but that stuck with it.”

The Broncos, who have won three straight games, will travel to San Francisco on Sunday to take on the 49ers.

