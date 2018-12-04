DENVER (CBS4) – A new proposal will transform the former headquarters for the Colorado Department of Transporation on Colorado Boulevard. The plan is to build a mixed-use community complete with affordable housing, retail and office space.

The Denver City Council approved the proposal for the spot at Colorado Boulevard and Arkansas Avenue. Some people who were against it argued it would bring more traffic to the busy boulevard.

At Monday night’s city council meeting, the developer agreed to work with the city on transportation plans.