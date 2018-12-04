GREELEY, Colo. (CBS4)– Fire investigators are trying to figure out what sparked a fire that damaged or destroyed at least four mobile homes in Greeley. The fire broke out at the River Park Mobile Court on Monday evening.

Investigators say a blown gas line helped fuel the fire. As a safety precaution, the energy company has shut off gas service to about 40 homes in the area.

There is no word on any injuries or when residents will be allowed to return home.