  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    4:00 PMDr. Phil
    5:00 PMCBS4 News at 5
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    6:00 PMCBS4 News at 6
    6:30 PMCBS4 News at 6:30
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Greeley

GREELEY, Colo. (CBS4)– Fire investigators are trying to figure out what sparked a fire that damaged or destroyed at least four mobile homes in Greeley. The fire broke out at the River Park Mobile Court on Monday evening.

greeley mobile homes fire 5vo frame 0 Fire Damages At Least 4 Mobile Homes, Cause Investigated

(credit: CBS)

Investigators say a blown gas line helped fuel the fire. As a safety precaution, the energy company has shut off gas service to about 40 homes in the area.

greeley mobile homes fire 5vo frame 180 Fire Damages At Least 4 Mobile Homes, Cause Investigated

(credit: CBS)


There is no word on any injuries or when residents will be allowed to return home.
greeley mobile homes fire 5vo frame 270 Fire Damages At Least 4 Mobile Homes, Cause Investigated

(credit: CBS)

greeley mobile homes fire 5vo frame 399 Fire Damages At Least 4 Mobile Homes, Cause Investigated

(credit: CBS)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s