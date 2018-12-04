  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMRachael Ray
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS4 News at Noon
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Colorado Forecast, Colorado Weather, Colorado's Weather Center, Denver Forecast, Denver Weather, Local TV

By Ashton Altieri

DENVER (CBS4) – Tuesday will be our third day in a row with below normal temperatures and the streak will likely extend to at least seven days with chilly temperatures through Saturday.

Despite the colder than normal weather on Tuesday, we will see sunshine statewide with zero chance for snow in Colorado. Snow returns to the mountains for Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday while Denver and the Front range remains dry. The next storm to enter Colorado will take a southerly track across the state so it’s the San Juan Mountains in SW Colorado that should get the heaviest snow. Accumulation along the I-70 corridor should be minor compared to recent storms.

We should dry out again statewide for the upcoming weekend. It should be our first weekend since October with dry weather.

5day Latest Colorado Weather Forecast: Long Stretch Of Below Normal Temperatures

snowpack Latest Colorado Weather Forecast: Long Stretch Of Below Normal Temperatures

drought monitor Latest Colorado Weather Forecast: Long Stretch Of Below Normal Temperatures

Ashton Altieri is a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist. Watch him on the CBS4 Morning News weekdays from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m. Connect with Ashton on Facebook and on Twitter @AshtonCBS4.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s