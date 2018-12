GARFIELD COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– A portion of Interstate 70 was closed Tuesday morning during an investigation into a man with a gun. The suspect was apparently involved in an altercation on the highway near Rifle.

I-70 was closed in both directions from West Rifle to Rulison, along with Highway 6 which parallels the interstate. There were no reports of any shots fired.

What started the altercation is being investigated.