FRISCO, Colo. (CBS4) – Skiers and snowboarders are excited for one of two new lifts which is now open at Copper Mountain. The American Eagle high speed opened on Monday.

The new lift is a combination six chair lift and eight person gondola.

Both the new American Eagle and Flyer lifts have been delayed because construction took longer than expected.

It’s not clear when the new Flyer lift will open.