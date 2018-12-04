Filed Under:Colfax Avenue, Denver Police, PT's All Nude Club, PT's Club, Strip Club

DENVER (CBS4)– Denver’s City Council voted to change the zoning on some property along East Colfax to make way for more affordable housing. The city purchased the property at the corner of Colfax and Valentia last year.

That’s where PT’s Strip Club was located before a large fire damaged the building in 2016. The business never reopened.

strip club Zoning Change Means More Affordable Housing Along Colfax Avenue

(credit: CBS)

The zoning change allows for a mix of housing and retail. The city owns another vacant lot at Colfax and Trenton, about five blocks away from the former strip club.

pts club fire1 Zoning Change Means More Affordable Housing Along Colfax Avenue

(credit: CBS)

The City of Denver paid about $2 million for the properties. The buildings could be up to five stories tall. The search for developers continues.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s