DENVER (CBS4)– Denver’s City Council voted to change the zoning on some property along East Colfax to make way for more affordable housing. The city purchased the property at the corner of Colfax and Valentia last year.

That’s where PT’s Strip Club was located before a large fire damaged the building in 2016. The business never reopened.

The zoning change allows for a mix of housing and retail. The city owns another vacant lot at Colfax and Trenton, about five blocks away from the former strip club.

The City of Denver paid about $2 million for the properties. The buildings could be up to five stories tall. The search for developers continues.