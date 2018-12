DENVER (CBS4) – A driver is being investigated for DUI after crashing into a Denver restaurant. Police say Miguel Ramirez-Martinez slammed his BMW into The Hornet early Saturday morning.

Arrest documents state Ramirez-Martinez had slurred speech, watery eyes and his breath smelled like alcohol.

This is the third time a driver has slammed into the restaurant this year.

The restaurant owner says he is working with Denver Public Works on coming up with ways to make the intersection safer.