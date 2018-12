LOVELAND, Colo. (CBS4) – Firefighters in Loveland rescued a man from a house fire Sunday afternoon. The man was trapped in a basement of the home on North Washington Avenue.

When police arrived, they saw smoke and flames coming from the home. Crews were able to find the man and get him out of harms way.

The man was taken to the hospital, however it’s unclear how badly he was hurt.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.