DENVER (CBS4)– KOSI Radio wants to know what you think about the song “Baby It’s Cold Outside.” The song is part of its holiday/Christmas song catalog.

The controversy over political correctness with the song has picked up in recent years, especially after the #MeToo movement.

Other radio stations across the country have pulled the song saying that the lyrics are inappropriate.

KOSI decided to pull the song from its catalog after receiving some calls of concern but then received a lot of feedback from those who consider the song a classic and not offensive in relation to other modern songs.

KOSI has posted a poll on its website asking listeners to weigh in on the controversy.

