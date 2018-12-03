Filed Under:1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, Fort Carson, Jason Mitchell McClary

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Pentagon says that a fourth soldier has died from wounds suffered last week in a roadside bomb blast in eastern Afghanistan.

armyjasonmcclary1 Fort Carson Soldier Dies From Wounds In Afghanistan Blast

Jason Mitchell McClary (credit: Fort Carson)

Sgt. Jason Mitchell McClary died Sunday at the military hospital in Landstuhl, Germany. He was 24 years old and from Export, Pennsylvania.

Three other service members were killed in the explosion last Tuesday near Ghazni, and two others were wounded.

It was the deadliest attack against U.S. forces in Afghanistan this year. The Taliban claimed responsibility.

McClary was assigned to 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, based at Fort Carson, Colorado.

By LOLITA C. BALDOR, Associated Press

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s