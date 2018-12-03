WATCH LIVETransport Of Former President George H.W. Bush's Body To DC (Watch CBSN)
Filed Under:Colorado Springs, Fire Investigation, Grass Fires, Homeless Camps, Local TV, Wildfires

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4)– Fire investigators are working to determine what caused a fire near a homeless camp in Colorado Springs. The blaze ignited a grass fire and burned on Sunday.

It’s a growing problem with nearly 300 fires at homeless camps in the Colorado Springs area last year. Those fires are becoming a bigger concern with freezing temperatures.

csprings homeless fire 6vo frame 331 Grass Fire Burns Near Homeless Camp

(credit: CBS)

The latest fire burned near Interstate 25 and the Martin Luther King bypass. No one was hurt.

Investigators believe the fire could be caused by people lighting fires to keep warm.

