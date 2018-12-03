COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4)– Fire investigators are working to determine what caused a fire near a homeless camp in Colorado Springs. The blaze ignited a grass fire and burned on Sunday.

It’s a growing problem with nearly 300 fires at homeless camps in the Colorado Springs area last year. Those fires are becoming a bigger concern with freezing temperatures.

The latest fire burned near Interstate 25 and the Martin Luther King bypass. No one was hurt.

Investigators believe the fire could be caused by people lighting fires to keep warm.

