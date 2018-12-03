  • CBS4On Air

DENVER (CBS4) – Coloradans are coming together to help make home ownership a reality for some people who serve the city of Denver. On Monday, the city and Oakwood Homes unveiled a new affordable housing community.

oakwood dream home transfer frame 0 Two Dozen Houses Added To Denvers Affordable Housing Objective

(credit: CBS)

The homes are located near Pena Boulevard and 56th Avenue. Some of the home are for public school employees, Denver’s first responders, nurses and military members.

oakwood dream home transfer frame 588 Two Dozen Houses Added To Denvers Affordable Housing Objective

(credit: CBS)

“We know that it’s really expensive to live in the Denver market, and we don’t want to lose people who have to move away. We need the teachers and the fire fighters and the people who help us thrive as a community,” said Jennifer Cooper, a spokeswoman for Oakwood Homes.

Twenty four homes are now available. There are plans to build more in the Highlands Ranch area in 2019.

