DENVER (CBS4)– As you’re putting up your Christmas lights, you’re bound to find some strands that don’t work. But don’t throw them away!

Denver Recycles is collecting those old strands that don’t work anymore. People can drop off those lights at the Cherry Creek Recycling Center near Quebec Street.

The recycling program runs through Jan. 19, 2019.

While the city wants people to recycle, there are certain things they cannot accept.

Accepted for Recycling: Incandescent, LED, and “icicle” light strings with wires and attached bulbs; all packaging material and bags must be removed from light strands before they can be recycled.

Not Accepted for Recycling: Bubble (liquid-filled) and neon lights

City officials add holiday lights will only be accepted for recycling at Denver’s Cherry Creek Recycling Drop-Off, and they cannot be placed in Denver Recycles purple carts or in other companies’ standard recycling bins.

LINK: Denver Recycles