DENVER (CBS4)– As you’re putting up your Christmas lights, you’re bound to find some strands that don’t work. But don’t throw them away!

xmas in color da 01 concatenated 123722 frame 14717 Dont Throw Away Those Old Christmas Lights, Recycle Them!

Denver Recycles is collecting those old strands that don’t work anymore. People can drop off those lights at the Cherry Creek Recycling Center near Quebec Street.

xmas in color da 01 concatenated 123722 frame 23066 Dont Throw Away Those Old Christmas Lights, Recycle Them!

The recycling program runs through Jan. 19, 2019.

gettyimages 873765028 Dont Throw Away Those Old Christmas Lights, Recycle Them!

While the city wants people to recycle, there are certain things they cannot accept.christmas tree Dont Throw Away Those Old Christmas Lights, Recycle Them!

  • Accepted for Recycling: Incandescent, LED, and “icicle” light strings with wires and attached bulbs; all packaging material and bags must be removed from light strands before they can be recycled.
  • Not Accepted for Recycling: Bubble (liquid-filled) and neon lights

    gettyimages 860528456 Dont Throw Away Those Old Christmas Lights, Recycle Them!

City officials add holiday lights will only be accepted for recycling at Denver’s Cherry Creek Recycling Drop-Off, and they cannot be placed in Denver Recycles purple carts or in other companies’ standard recycling bins.

LINK: Denver Recycles

