AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)– Police in Aurora are hoping someone recognizes the man who robbed a bank on Saturday. The suspect robbed the TCF Bank at 6th and Chambers on Saturday.

Anyone with information regarding this crime or recognizes the suspect in the picture is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867). You can text to CRIMES (274637) then title DMCS and enter your message or send an e-mail to metro-denvercrimestoppers.com. If the information you provide leads to the arrest and charging of a wanted individual, you can receive a cash reward up to $2,000.