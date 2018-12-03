Filed Under:Aurora, Bank Robbery Suspect, Crime Stoppers, Local TV, TCF Bank

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)– Police in Aurora are hoping someone recognizes the man who robbed a bank on Saturday. The suspect robbed the TCF Bank at 6th and Chambers on Saturday.

aurora bank robbery aurora pd tweet copy Police Search For Bank Robber Who Targeted TCF Bank Over The Weekend

(credit: Aurora Police)

Anyone with information regarding this crime or recognizes the suspect in the picture is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867). You can text to CRIMES (274637) then title DMCS and enter your message or send an e-mail to metro-denvercrimestoppers.com. If the information you provide leads to the arrest and charging of a wanted individual, you can receive a cash reward up to $2,000.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s