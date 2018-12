EVERGREEN, Colo. (CBS4) – Evergreen city officials are working on a large water main break which has forced them to close Highway 74 through downtown. They say it happened at around 9:30 p.m. Saturday night.

It happened about “30 yards” east of the Highway 74 and Highway 73 intersection.

Some homes were without water last night, but those reportedly have been restored. However, several businesses in downtown Evergreen will not have service restored for most of the day.