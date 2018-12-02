Filed Under:Baking for the Troops, Broncos Stadium at Mile High, Local TV, Melissa Kuipers

DENVER (CBS4) – The community came together at Broncos Stadium at Mile High to give our nation’s heroes a sweet surprise this holiday season.

brownies for troops 5vo transfer frame 472 Volunteers Bake Hundreds Of Brownies For Overseas Troops

(credit: CBS)

On Sunday, volunteers baked 300 brownies in the stadium’s kitchen. The treats will be sent to troops overseas where they don’t have many options for food.

Melissa Kuipers started baking for troops 10 years ago in her home kitchen.

brownies for troops 5vo transfer frame 182 Volunteers Bake Hundreds Of Brownies For Overseas Troops

(credit: CBS)

“There’s so much of an opportunity to give back, and our U.S. military service members give so much. So this is the least we can do to make them feel at home for the holidays,” Melissa Kuipers, the organizer of Baking For The Troops.

brownies for troops 5vo transfer frame 17 Volunteers Bake Hundreds Of Brownies For Overseas Troops

Rep. Mike Coffman (credit: CBS)

Congressman Mike Coffman was one of those volunteers. The program has given thousands of troops a brownie for the last 10 years.

