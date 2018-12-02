DENVER (CBS4) – The community came together at Broncos Stadium at Mile High to give our nation’s heroes a sweet surprise this holiday season.

On Sunday, volunteers baked 300 brownies in the stadium’s kitchen. The treats will be sent to troops overseas where they don’t have many options for food.

Melissa Kuipers started baking for troops 10 years ago in her home kitchen.

“There’s so much of an opportunity to give back, and our U.S. military service members give so much. So this is the least we can do to make them feel at home for the holidays,” Melissa Kuipers, the organizer of Baking For The Troops.

Congressman Mike Coffman was one of those volunteers. The program has given thousands of troops a brownie for the last 10 years.