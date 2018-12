DENVER (CBS4) – Hundreds of people got their hands on a coveted bottle of Stranahan’s whiskey. Each year, the distillery releases a special, limited Snowflake edition of their liquor.

The single malt went on sale Saturday morning, but each person could only buy two at the most. Each bottle cost $100, and the sale was over in two hours.

One man camped out for a week to be first in line. Others who lined up say the waiting game has become a holiday tradition for them.