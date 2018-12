LITTLETON, Colo. (CBS4) – Emergency officials say a driver plowed into a church in Littleton Sunday morning. It happened at the South Suburban Church on Broadway.

South Metro and Littleton firefighters say a woman accidentally drove her sedan through a set of stained glass windows. People were inside, but no one was hurt.

At 8:43 a.m. on Sunday morning Littleton and @SouthMetroPIO Firefighters responded to a sedan that accidentally drove into the sanctuary of South Suburban Church located at 7275 S. Broadway in Littleton. Thankfully no injuries or structural damage occurred. pic.twitter.com/TlqNaUquD0 — Littleton Fire (@Littleton_Fire) December 2, 2018

A set of windows was destroyed, but officials say there isn’t any structural damage.