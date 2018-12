CINCINNATI (CBS4) – Chris Harris, Jr. was carted off the field in the first quarter of the game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday. Broncos officials say he’s being evaluated for a lower right leg injury.

Harris was injured following a third-down reception by A.J. Green. He stayed down before trainers examined him and ushered the veteran defender to the sideline.

Injury update for the Broncos: CB Chris Harris Jr. (lower leg) has been ruled out for the game. — Patrick Smyth (@psmyth12) December 2, 2018

Harris reportedly suffered a fractured fibula.

Word is fractured fibula for Chris Harris Jr. ….. devastating loss for Denver#DENvsCIN — Romi Bean (@Romi_Bean) December 2, 2018