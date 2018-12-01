  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMCollege Football
    5:30 PMCBS4 News at 5:30
    6:00 PMCBS4 News at 6
    6:30 PMRamos Law Football Preview
    7:00 PMThe Neighborhood
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Boulder, Buffs Football, Local TV, Mel Tucker, Mike MacIntyre, University of Colorado-Boulder

BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – According to multiple reports, the University of Colorado Boulder is said to pick Mel Tucker as its 26th full-time head coach. Tucker is currently Georgia’s defensive coordinator.

gettyimages 135998759 Despite Mel Tucker Reports, CU Still Evaluating Head Coaching Position

ATLANTA, GA – DECEMBER 15: Interim Head Coach Mel Tucker of the Jacksonville Jaguars cheers after a play against the Atlanta Falcons at the Georgia Dome on December 15, 2011 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Scott Cunningham/Getty Images)

On Saturday, Colorado released a statement in which it’s being denied that CU athletic director Rick George offered the position to anyone.

“Rick has not offered the head coaching position to anyone at this point,” the statement began, adding, “[H]e is still in the discussion and evaluation stages and won’t make a decision on a final candidate until early next week.”

The university recently parted ways with Mike MacIntyre after a strong start to the 2018 season, however the team went on to lose it’s final seven games.

gettyimages 867561024 master Despite Mel Tucker Reports, CU Still Evaluating Head Coaching Position

BOULDER, CO – OCTOBER 28: Head coach Mike MacIntyre of the Colorado Buffaloes works on the sideline during a game between the Colorado Buffaloes and the California Golden Bears at Folsom Field on October 28, 2017 in Boulder, Colorado. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

MacIntyre helped lead the Buffs to a Pac-12 championship game berth in 2016. He also was named AP Coach of the Year. In his six seasons, he and the Buffaloes garnered a 30-44 record.

Tucker is coaching Saturday’s SEC championship game against Alabama.

Tucker spent 10 seasons in the NFL, from 2005-14. His first four years were with the Cleveland Browns, followed by four years with the Jacksonville Jaguars and then two years with the Chicago Bears.

He also spent one year with Alabama as assistant head coach.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s