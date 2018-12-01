BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – According to multiple reports, the University of Colorado Boulder is said to pick Mel Tucker as its 26th full-time head coach. Tucker is currently Georgia’s defensive coordinator.

On Saturday, Colorado released a statement in which it’s being denied that CU athletic director Rick George offered the position to anyone.

“Rick has not offered the head coaching position to anyone at this point,” the statement began, adding, “[H]e is still in the discussion and evaluation stages and won’t make a decision on a final candidate until early next week.”

The university recently parted ways with Mike MacIntyre after a strong start to the 2018 season, however the team went on to lose it’s final seven games.

MacIntyre helped lead the Buffs to a Pac-12 championship game berth in 2016. He also was named AP Coach of the Year. In his six seasons, he and the Buffaloes garnered a 30-44 record.

Tucker is coaching Saturday’s SEC championship game against Alabama.

Tucker spent 10 seasons in the NFL, from 2005-14. His first four years were with the Cleveland Browns, followed by four years with the Jacksonville Jaguars and then two years with the Chicago Bears.

He also spent one year with Alabama as assistant head coach.