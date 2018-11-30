  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:00 PMHawaii Five-0
    9:00 PMBlue Bloods
    10:00 PMCBS4 News at 10
    10:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    11:37 PMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Denver Police, Homicide Investigation, Local TV, Maurice Butler, RTD, Triple Homicide

DENVER (AP) — A judge has ruled there is enough evidence to try a man on charges that he killed three homeless people in a Denver parking lot.

Police and prosecutors said Friday that Maurice Butler was pursuing a drug debt owed him by a couple.

butler maurice copy Judge: Enough Evidence To Try Man In 3 Denver Murders

Maurice Butler (credit: Denver Police)

They said GPS data from an ankle monitor showed that Butler went to the campsite in south Denver at the date and time of the August murders.

The victims are 28-year-old Nicole Boston, 39-year-old Jerome Coronado and 45-year-old Christopher Zamudio. All three were shot in the head.

nicole boston jerome coronado chris zamudio Judge: Enough Evidence To Try Man In 3 Denver Murders

Nicole Boston, Jerome Coronado, Chris Zamudio (credit: Denver Police)

Butler’s attorneys focused on a lack of forensic evidence tying him to the location.

Police acknowledged that a profile of DNA from shell casings found at the scene excluded Butler.

They also found no fingerprints tying him to that location.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s