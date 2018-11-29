WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. (CBS4) — A man living in a community corrections facility led police on a chase Thursday afternoon after allegedly stealing a snowplow from his place of employment.

Shane McKenna, 21, was arrested at 2 p.m. when police surrounded the snowplow near Wadsworth Boulevard’s interchange with Interstate 70.

Personnel from the Time To Change corrections facility contacted Adams County earlier Thursday after finding a set of keys in McKenna’s room.

Adams County deputies used the keys to gain access to a vehicle in the facility’s parking lot. They found shell casings inside it.

When asked for McKenna’s whereabouts, corrections personnel directed deputies to the Navajo Express truck stop at 1400 West 64th Avenue.

According to ACSO Sr. Deputy Amanda Overton, McKenna saw deputies approaching the business, jumped into one of the truck stop’s snowplows, and took off.

Police pursued.

Ten minutes later, McKenna’s snowplow struck a Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office patrol vehicle at 32nd Avenue and Youngfield Street.

Two minutes after that, it hit a civilian’s vehicle at 32nd Avenue and Kipling Boulevard.

His vehicle struggling and leaking fluids, McKenna pulled over near the Wadsworth Boulevard interchange with Interstate 70. Police surrounded his vehicle, Overton said, and took McKenna into custody.

While no injuries were reported from the vehicle collisions, Overton said McKenna suffered a dog bite from a police K9. His condition was unknown this afternoon.

No Colorado arrests as an adult were found in McKenna’s criminal background check.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is assisting Adams County’s investigation.