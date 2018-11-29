After Weather Delay, Christmas In Color Set To Open This Weekend

FEDERAL HEIGHTS, Colo. (CBS4) – A large Christmas light display in Federal Heights will open this weekend after being delayed by some recent damaging windstorms. The attraction features a mile-long light tunnel which drivers can drive through and listen to Christmas music synchronized to the lights.

In all, 1.5 million LED lights are used in the displays which are set up in Water World’s parking lot. The display’s creator, Richard Holdman, started building it last summer.

The strong winds caused some damage to the attraction but everything is fixed now.

The attraction is new to Colorado, but it has been featured in Utah and Arizona. Christmas in Color’s organizers also maintain the Ice Castles in Dillon.

LINK: Christmas In Color at Water World