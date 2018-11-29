  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    4:00 PMDr. Phil
    5:00 PMCBS4 News at 5
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    6:00 PMCBS4 News at 6
    6:30 PMCBS4 News at 6:30
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Christmas in Color, Federal Heights, Richard Holdman, Water World

FEDERAL HEIGHTS, Colo. (CBS4) – A large Christmas light display in Federal Heights will open this weekend after being delayed by some recent damaging windstorms. The attraction features a mile-long light tunnel which drivers can drive through and listen to Christmas music synchronized to the lights.

christmas in color After Weather Delay, Christmas In Color Set To Open This Weekend

(credit: Christmas in Color)

In all, 1.5 million LED lights are used in the displays which are set up in Water World’s parking lot. The display’s creator, Richard Holdman, started building it last summer.

l christmas in color water 5pkg transfer frame 873 After Weather Delay, Christmas In Color Set To Open This Weekend

Richard Holdman (credit: CBS)

The strong winds caused some damage to the attraction but everything is fixed now.

After Weather Delay, Christmas In Color Set To Open This Weekend

Wind damage at Christmas in Color (credit: Christmas in Color)

The attraction is new to Colorado, but it has been featured in Utah and Arizona. Christmas in Color’s organizers also maintain the Ice Castles in Dillon.

LINK: Christmas In Color at Water World

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s