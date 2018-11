DENVER (CBS4) – Some senior citizens in Denver are showing off a creative way to keep their minds sharp. They’ve been working hard to master songs on the ukulele.

About 15 people take part in the program at the Balfour at Riverfront Park. They spend 12 sessions learning the trait and mastering simple songs. They then performed those songs for friends and family at the end of the program.

It’s one way the group has been continuing their passion for lifelong learning and the arts.