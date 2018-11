DENVER (CBS4) – Lanes on Monaco Parkway in Denver going north were closed because a 12-inch water main broke early Wednesday morning. It was fixed at around noon, but crews were still working on repairing the road.

Twelve homes were without water during the repairs. Denver Water says service should be restored now.

Monaco Pkwy. was closed between 1st and 4th Avenues for a few hours. It has since reopened.