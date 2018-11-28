By Makenzie O’Keefe

LITTLETON, Colo. (CBS4)– Officers with the Littleton Police Department are receiving what could be a life-saving donation on Wednesday. The donation brings together a local church and the organization Shield 616.

Shield 616 works to provide local law enforcement with the gear they need to stay safe while responding to emergency calls. On Wednesday, they will donate 48 tactical gear kits, which include a ballistic vest and helmet for law enforcement officers in Littleton.

Officials say it is an effort to provide this type of tactical gear to every officer at the Littleton Police Department, to ensure they are properly protected when responding to dangerous situations. Wednesday’s donation means about half of the officers will now have the gear they need.

The Littleton Police Department has worked with the staff and congregation at Mission Hills Church, and Shield 616 to raise the funds for the equipment. The donation will be at Mission HIlls Church at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.

