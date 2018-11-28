DENVER (CBS4) – When Valor Christian meets Cherry Creek in Colorado’s Class 5A high school football championship this weekend at Mile High, former Broncos Ed McCaffrey and Dave Logan will be facing each other as foes.

McCaffrey and Logan are friends and recently worked together for several years in the broadcast booth doing play-by-play of Broncos games. On Saturday they’ll be going to head to head as coaches at at Broncos Stadium at Mile High.

Logan joined Cherry Creek as their head football coach in 2012 and McCaffrey is in his first season coaching Valor Christian. McCaffrey’s son Luke is the Eagles’s starting quarterback.

“At the end of the day, a football field is a football field,” Luke McCaffrey told the Colorado High School Activities Association. “It’s an awesome experience (to be playing at Mile High), but … we’ve really got to get focused and play football.”

This will be Logan’s 11th 5A championship appearance as a coach, and his Bruins will be going for their 10th state title.

“I want (the players) to soak this up, because for most of them, they’ll never get another chance to play football in an NFL stadium. So I think it’s really a cool opportunity for my kids and the rest of the players down here,” he said, as reported by DenverBroncos.com.

The game kicks off at 2:30 p.m. at Mile High on Saturday. Get tickets on a special page of CHSAA.com.