We’ve rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating a rental in Denver if you don’t want to spend more than $2,200/month on rent.

1438 Little Raven St., #106 (Lower Downtown)

Listed at $2,180/month, this 924-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom residence is located at 1438 Little Raven St., #106.

The furnished unit features hardwood floors, granite countertops, in-unit laundry and a back patio. Both dogs and cats are allowed here. Future tenants needn’t worry about a leasing fee.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address is quite walkable, is very bikeable and boasts excellent transit options.

1435 Wazee St., #401 (Lower Downtown)

Next, there’s this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment over at 1435 Wazee St., #401. It’s listed for $2,175/month for its 839 square feet of space.

When it comes to building amenities, expect garage parking, an elevator and secured entry. In the loft apartment, there are hardwood floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, a walk-in closet and a balcony. Both dogs and cats are welcome.

According to Walk Score, this location is extremely walkable, is a “biker’s paradise” and is a haven for transit riders.

360 S. Lafayette St., #305 (Washington Park)

Here’s a 1,066-square-foot one-bedroom, one-and-a-half-bathroom residence at 360 S. Lafayette St., #305 that’s going for $2,150/month.

Apartment amenities include hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances and a walk-in closet. When it comes to building amenities, expect on-site laundry, garage parking, outdoor space and storage space. Cats and dogs are permitted on this property. There’s no leasing fee required for this rental, but there is a $40 application fee and $100 deposit.

Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area isn’t very walkable, is quite bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

