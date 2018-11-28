  • CBS4On Air

DENVER (CBS4)– The Denver Curling Club is offering free curling lessons at the Denver International Airport ice rink. The ice rink is located on the DEN Plaza.

The curling club was out “throwing stones” on the ice Wednesday morning, trying to pique some interest in the sport. One lesson typically lasts about two hours.

dia curling 12vo frame 0 Get A Free Curling Lesson At DIAs Ice Rink

(credit: CBS)

“Part of our mission statement is to expand the sport of curling, so several of the volunteers will load up the equipment and go to anywhere there’s ice and teach people the sport of curling, indoor or outdoor,” said Tom Whitman with the Denver Curling Club.

dia curling 12vo frame 183 Get A Free Curling Lesson At DIAs Ice Rink

(credit: CBS)

The ice rink is open until Jan. 5.

dia curling 12vo frame 423 Get A Free Curling Lesson At DIAs Ice Rink

(credit: CBS)

