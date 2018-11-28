DENVER (CBS4)– The Denver Curling Club is offering free curling lessons at the Denver International Airport ice rink. The ice rink is located on the DEN Plaza.

The curling club was out “throwing stones” on the ice Wednesday morning, trying to pique some interest in the sport. One lesson typically lasts about two hours.

“Part of our mission statement is to expand the sport of curling, so several of the volunteers will load up the equipment and go to anywhere there’s ice and teach people the sport of curling, indoor or outdoor,” said Tom Whitman with the Denver Curling Club.

The ice rink is open until Jan. 5.