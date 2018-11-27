STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4)– A man in Steamboat Springs has patented a new invention that he believes the way bears interact with humans. Inventor Rollin’ Stone said he came up with the bear-proof trash can a few years ago.

It’s a roll-away trash can that would help people in Colorado battle the problem of bears getting into their trash.

According to the Steamboat Pilot, the system can be added to just about any trash can. The system uses two reinforced steel collars to keep the trash can shut.