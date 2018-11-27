ASPEN, Colo. (AP/CBS4) – A tour guide in the Aspen Mountain Powder Tours permit area on Richmond Ridge was unharmed after being buried by an avalanche. The Aspen Daily News reports the Aspen Skiing Company employee was rescued Saturday by his skiing partner.

The company says the staff members were scouting terrain prior to Sunday’s season opening. Company Vice President of Communications Jeff Hanle says neither employee was seriously injured, and both staff members have returned to work.

Colorado Avalanche Information Center Deputy Director Brian Lazar says the incident was reported to the center around 3 p.m. Saturday.

A report from the CAIC says the first skier, whose name has not been released, was carried at least 20 yards and buried at the base of a tree.

A backcountry skier also triggered a large avalanche on Red Mountain Pass, according to the CAIC.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)