DENVER (CBS4)– Firefighters rushed to put out a fire burning near 49th and Washington Street on Tuesday afternoon. The fire was burning at a recycling plant at 4920 Washington St.

The fire was sending a thick black plume of smoke over the Denver metro area about 12:45 p.m.

Denver Fire is working to extinguish a large fire at a recycling plant located at 4920 Washington. No injuries have been reported but heavy smoke can be seen across area. Traffic is a concern around the area so alternate routes are advised. pic.twitter.com/c06gSvlueV — Denver Fire Dept. (@Denver_Fire) November 27, 2018

Copter4 flew over the fire which showed a large pile of burning vehicles surrounded by buildings.

No injuries had been reported. What caused the fire is being investigated. Drivers were urged to avoid the area due to fire crews and firefighting efforts.