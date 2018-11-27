Filed Under:Denver Fire, Recycling Plant Fire, Washington Street

DENVER (CBS4)– Firefighters rushed to put out a fire burning near 49th and Washington Street on Tuesday afternoon. The fire was burning at a recycling plant at 4920 Washington St.

The fire was sending a thick black plume of smoke over the Denver metro area about 12:45 p.m.

Copter4 flew over the fire which showed a large pile of burning vehicles surrounded by buildings.

No injuries had been reported. What caused the fire is being investigated. Drivers were urged to avoid the area due to fire crews and firefighting efforts.

