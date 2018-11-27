DENVER (CBS4) – The 2018 Cyber Monday broke records — again — with consumers spending close to $8 billion. That makes it the largest online shopping day of all time in the U.S.

Some of those big spenders were in Denver, according to Adobe Analytics. They say Denverites spent the most out of any city in the country. People in the Mile High City have spent about $163 on average online since Thanksgiving.

San Francisco, New York, Portland and Seattle/Tacoma round out the top 5 cities which spent the most. The nationwide average spent is $138.

The data also states Nintendo Switch, Little Live Pets, Red Dead Redemption 2, LG TVs, drones topped the list of Cyber Monday purchases.