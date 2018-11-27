  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    4:00 PMDr. Phil
    5:00 PMCBS4 News at 5
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    6:00 PMCBS4 News at 6
    6:30 PMCBS4 News at 6:30
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Adobe Analytics, Cyber Monday, Denver, Local TV

DENVER (CBS4) – The 2018 Cyber Monday broke records — again — with consumers spending close to $8 billion. That makes it the largest online shopping day of all time in the U.S.

gettyimages 880487322 Data: Denverites Spent The Most On Cyber Monday Across The Country

SAN ANSELMO, CA – NOVEMBER 27: In this photo illustration, a Cyber Monday ad is displayed on a laptop computer on November 27, 2017 in San Anselmo, California. Cyber Monday will likely be the biggest shopping day in U.S. e-commerce history with an expected $6.6 billion in sales. (Photo Illustration by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Some of those big spenders were in Denver, according to Adobe Analytics. They say Denverites spent the most out of any city in the country. People in the Mile High City have spent about $163 on average online since Thanksgiving.

San Francisco, New York, Portland and Seattle/Tacoma round out the top 5 cities which spent the most. The nationwide average spent is $138.

The data also states Nintendo Switch, Little Live Pets, Red Dead Redemption 2, LG TVs, drones topped the list of Cyber Monday purchases.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s