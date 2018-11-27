Filed Under:Boulder, Boulder County, Campaign 2018, Fort Collins, Jared Polis, Joe Neguse, Larimer County, Local TV, Northglenn, Thornton, Voter Turnout, Westminster

BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – Colorado’s 2nd Congressional District had the second highest voter turnout in the country in the 2018 midterm election. That’s according to the Cook Political Report, which based its rankings on votes cast in House of Representatives races across the country.

gettyimages 10584176301 A Colorado Congressional District Recorded The 2nd Highest Voter Turnout In The U.S.

Jeff Paley, left, of Boulder, encourages students on the University of Colorado campus to vote in the midterm elections on Nov. 6. (credit: JASON CONNOLLY/AFP/Getty Images)

A total of 73 percent of eligible voters participated in the Nov. 6 election.

gettyimages 1058491858 A Colorado Congressional District Recorded The 2nd Highest Voter Turnout In The U.S.

Rep.-elect Joe Neguse addresses supporters after his victory during the Colorado Democrats watch party in Denver. (credit: JASON CONNOLLY/AFP/Getty Images)

Rep.-elect Joe Neguse, who was elected to replace outgoing Rep. Jared Polis in the district, said in a tweet that he’s proud he’ll represent an area where voter turnout is so high.

The district includes Fort Collins, Westminster, Thornton Northglenn and Boulder as well as mountain areas to the west.

Only Minnesota’s 3rd Congressional District had a higher voter turnout. Coming in fifth was Colorado’s 4th Congressional District and Colorado’s 6th Congressional District came in twelfth.

Polis is leaving his position to become Colorado’s next governor.

