BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – Colorado’s 2nd Congressional District had the second highest voter turnout in the country in the 2018 midterm election. That’s according to the Cook Political Report, which based its rankings on votes cast in House of Representatives races across the country.

A total of 73 percent of eligible voters participated in the Nov. 6 election.

Rep.-elect Joe Neguse, who was elected to replace outgoing Rep. Jared Polis in the district, said in a tweet that he’s proud he’ll represent an area where voter turnout is so high.

Proud that our district — Colorado's CD2 — had the 2nd highest voter turnout in the entire country!! #copolitics #youthvote @NewEraColorado https://t.co/1atLfZbyRB — Joe Neguse (@JoeNeguse) November 27, 2018

The district includes Fort Collins, Westminster, Thornton Northglenn and Boulder as well as mountain areas to the west.

Only Minnesota’s 3rd Congressional District had a higher voter turnout. Coming in fifth was Colorado’s 4th Congressional District and Colorado’s 6th Congressional District came in twelfth.

Polis is leaving his position to become Colorado’s next governor.