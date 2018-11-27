DENVER (CBS4) – As millions celebrated Giving Tuesday around the country, Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper announced when Coloradans can be generous during Colorado Gives Day.

Community leaders gathered at the state capitol on Tuesday to spread awareness about the day which helps local nonprofits. Last year, Coloradans gave a record $36.5 million on Colorado Gives Day.

Organizers hope to break that goal on Dec. 4. The money goes a long way to help people who are facing a tough time.

“We have a lot of challenges. We’re a growing state. We know our housing costs are high. We know there are other barriers for self-sufficiency for people, so a lot of these nonprofits in Colorado Gives are really working hard to make our community better for everybody,” said Marla Williams, the president and CEO of Community First Foundation.

Colorado Gives Foundation offers multiple ways for you to donate, even including a place for kids to start donating.

LINK: Colorado Gives