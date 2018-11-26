  • CBS4On Air

WESTON, Colo. (AP) — Three people have been arrested in the shooting of two people in a small town in southern Colorado. Oscar Botello, Aleesha Duran and John Kindle were arrested in the shootings.

Oscar Botello, Aleesha Duran, John Kindle (credit: Las Animas County)

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation said Sunday that a man and a woman were shot in their home in Weston, about 22 miles west of Trinidad, just after noon on Saturday. The agency said that 19-year-old Armando Gallegos died after being flown to a hospital in Colorado Springs. The unidentified woman was taken to the hospital with injuries that weren’t considered life threatening.

CBI is investigating the shooting along with the Las Animas County Sheriff’s Office.

