  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:00 PMMagnum P.I.
    9:00 PMBull
    10:00 PMCBS4 News at 10
    10:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    11:37 PMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Denver Police Department, Hit & Run, Hit And Run, Karen King, Local TV, Martin Luther King Boulevard, MLK Blvd., Quebec Street

By Rick Sallinger

DENVER (CBS4) – A remembrance ceremony was held Monday at a school in Hoover, Alabama for the victim of a hit and run in Denver on Thanksgiving night. Karen King worked as a librarian at an elementary school, loved children and finding them just the right book according to friends at her school.

quebec hit and run 6pkg transfer frame 1227 Mother Killed In Thanksgiving Hit & Run Remembered In Alabama

Karen King (credit: CBS)

They say she was passionate about her family and came to Colorado to spend Thanksgiving with her daughter, Kendall.

Her principal, Dilhani Uswatte, said Karen was looking forward to going to Denver.

quebec hit and run 6pkg transfer frame 1107 Mother Killed In Thanksgiving Hit & Run Remembered In Alabama

(credit: CBS)

“I knew she was going to spend time with her daughter which was very sacred.”

It was Thanksgiving night when Karen, her husband and daughter were struck while crossing at Quebec and Martin Luther King Drive. They were a block from the daughter’s apartment.

quebec hit and run 6pkg transfer frame 237 Mother Killed In Thanksgiving Hit & Run Remembered In Alabama

(credit: CBS)

The car involved may have gone through a red light and did not stop. It has been described by witnesses as a black or dark blue car, perhaps a Cadillac.

quebec hit and run 6map transfer frame 961 Mother Killed In Thanksgiving Hit & Run Remembered In Alabama

Uswatte says the first day back at school was hard for everyone.

“This has been a really tough day for us, I’m not going to lie.”

She and others had to break the news to the students. The loss is difficult to explain to children.

quebec hit and run 6pkg transfer frame 717 Mother Killed In Thanksgiving Hit & Run Remembered In Alabama

(credit: CBS)

“They know there was a car accident, and that Mrs. king died from a car accident.”

Amy Mills, a school counselor, lost a colleague and more.

“I was good friends with Karen. We would meet in mornings, and we had conversations and she would always make me laugh,” she said.

Karen’s husband, Alan, a Birmingham-area probate court judge and her daughter are both at Denver Health.

CBS4’s Rick Sallinger is a Peabody award winning reporter who has been with the station more than two decades doing hard news and investigative reporting. Follow him on Twitter @ricksallinger.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s