By Michael Spencer

HOUSTON (CBS4) – Former Broncos wide receiver Demaryius Thomas scored his first touchdown as a Houston Texan on Monday night against the Tennessee Titans. Thomas connected with Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson for a 12 yard touchdown in the first quarter.

Later in the game, Thomas and Watson connected again for a 10 yard touchdown pass marking the first multi-career game for Thomas since Week 15 of the 2015 season when he had two touchdowns against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Thomas and the Texans are riding an eight game-winning streak. Their win over the Titans helps the Broncos because the Broncos and Titans are fighting for a Wild Card spot in the AFC. Both the Titans and Broncos now have identical 5-6 records.

