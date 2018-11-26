Filed Under:Demaryius Thomas, Denver Broncos, Houston Texans, Local TV

By Michael Spencer

HOUSTON (CBS4) – Former Broncos wide receiver Demaryius Thomas scored his first touchdown as a Houston Texan on Monday night against the Tennessee Titans. Thomas connected with Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson for a 12 yard touchdown in the first quarter.

gettyimages 1065583876 DT Firing On All Cylinders In Houston Against The Titans

HOUSTON, TX – NOVEMBER 26: Demaryius Thomas #87 of the Houston Texans hurdles Kenny Vaccaro #24 of the Tennessee Titans in the first quarter at NRG Stadium on November 26, 2018 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

Later in the game, Thomas and Watson connected again for a 10 yard touchdown pass marking the first multi-career game for Thomas since Week 15 of the 2015 season when he had two touchdowns against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Thomas and the Texans are riding an eight game-winning streak. Their win over the Titans helps the Broncos because the Broncos and Titans are fighting for a Wild Card spot in the AFC. Both the Titans and Broncos now have identical 5-6 records.

Michael Spencer is a Sports Anchor at CBS4. Read his bio or connect with him on Twitter @MichaelCBS4.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s