AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)– Police in Aurora say that a driver, suspected of being drunk, survived a car crash that ripped the vehicle in half. The crash happened on Interstate 225 early Monday morning.

Officers rushed to the scene of the high-speed crash involving one vehicle in the northbound lanes of I-225 at Alameda just before 2 a.m. The car was ripped in half and the driver ejected from the vehicle.

The driver survived the crash and ran away from the scene. Police arrested the driver a short time later.

No one was was involved in what Aurora police call “a completely preventable crash.” That portion of the interstate was closed from 2 a.m. until 4:30 a.m. Monday.