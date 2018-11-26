Filed Under:Alameda Avenue, Aurora, DUI Crash, I-225, Interstate 225, Local TV

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)– Police in Aurora say that a driver, suspected of being drunk, survived a car crash that ripped the vehicle in half. The crash happened on Interstate 225 early Monday morning.

225 ax mon 11 26 2 copy Suspected Drunk Driver Survives Crash That Rips Car In Half

(credit: Aurora Police)

Officers rushed to the scene of the high-speed crash involving one vehicle in the northbound lanes of I-225 at Alameda just before 2 a.m. The car was ripped in half and the driver ejected from the vehicle.

225 ax mon 11 26 3 copy Suspected Drunk Driver Survives Crash That Rips Car In Half

(credit: Aurora Police)

The driver survived the crash and ran away from the scene. Police arrested the driver a short time later.

225 ax mon 11 26 4 copy Suspected Drunk Driver Survives Crash That Rips Car In Half

(credit: Aurora Police)

No one was was involved in what Aurora police call “a completely preventable crash.” That portion of the interstate was closed from 2 a.m. until 4:30 a.m. Monday.

225 ax mon 11 26 1 copy Suspected Drunk Driver Survives Crash That Rips Car In Half

(credit: Aurora Police)

