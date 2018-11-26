  • CBS4On Air

By Michael Spencer

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) — The Broncos will be without outside linebacker Shaq Barrett for at least a few weeks according to head coach Vance Joseph. Joseph said Barrett was “week-to-week” after suffering a “tear in his (hip flexor)” during Sunday’s win over the Pittsburgh Steelers according to Joseph.

Barrett had a sack on Sunday, his third of the season. On Sunday Barrett played in 28 percent of the Broncos defensive snaps and on 74 percent of the special teams snaps.

BALTIMORE, MD – SEPTEMBER 23: Joe Jones #43 and Shaquil Barrett #48 of the Denver Broncos react after a blocked punt in the first quarter of the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on September 23, 2018 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

“Shane Ray is next up. He’s going to be the 3rd rusher,” said Joseph when asked about Barrett’s replacement. Joseph also hinted that DeMarcus Walker could see more playing time in Barrett’s absence.

Ray has nine tackles and one forced fumble this season.

“Obviously Shaq is playing some good football,” added Joseph. “He played, in my opinion the best yesterday out of all the rushers, so he’s going to be missed.”

The Broncos (5-6) will travel to play at Cincinnati (5-6) on Sunday. The game will be broadcast on CBS 4. Kickoff is scheduled for 11 a.m.

Michael Spencer is a Sports Anchor at CBS4. Read his bio or connect with him on Twitter @MichaelCBS4.

