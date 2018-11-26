  • CBS4On Air

DENVER (CBS4)– Sen. Cory Gardner, a Republican representing Colorado, tweeted some harsh words of warning to Russia on Monday afternoon. He’s calling for the U.S. and other nations for what he calls a “serious response” to deter the Kremlin.

Gardner released a series of tweets after what he calls “Russia’s illegal and unprovoked aggression toward Ukraine cannot be tolerated and demands a serious response by the US and a community of nations. I urge the Administration to outline a series of diplomatic, economic, and defense posture measures to deter the Kremlin.”

“Such measures include additional deployments of US and NATO assets in the European theater, sanctions against senior Russian officials and their families, and deep cuts to Russian diplomatic presence in the United States.”

gardner tariff 12sot frame 33 Sen. Cory Gardner Calls For U.S. To Designate Russia State Sponsor Of Terrorism

Sen. Cory Gardner (credit: CBS)

“I also renew my call on the State Department to designate Russia a state sponsor of terrorism under US law. Putin’s global campaign to test our resolve and undermine the United States and our allies cannot go unanswered.”

There was no response from the White House or Pres. Donald Trump immediately following the tweets.

