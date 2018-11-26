Filed Under:Grand Junction, Local TV, Mesa County, Officer-Involved Shooting, Rocky Cannett, Timothy Pearce

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (CBS4)– Two men are in custody following a day-long search after an officer-involved shooting on the Western Slope over the weekend. The shooting happened near Grand Junction on Saturday morning.

Mesa County Sheriff’s deputies were searching for a wanted suspect in the area of 29 1/2 Road and Patterson about 7:30 a.m. Saturday. A call was out to be on the lookout for an older model black Ford Mustang.

Rocky Cannett (credit: Mesa County)

Deputies spotted the vehicle on the Interstate 70 overpass but when a deputy attempted to make contact with the occupants, the driver almost struck the deputy. That’s when the deputy fired his weapon.

The suspects drove away after the incident. That evening, officers with the Grand Junction Police Department announced the arrest of Rocky Cannett, 28, and Timothy Pierce, 29.

Timothy Pierce (credit: Mesa County)

Cannett is facing several felony charges including attempted first-degree assault on a police officer and vehicular eluding. Pierce was jailed on two warrants unrelated to the Saturday morning incident.

The vehicle believed to be involved has been recovered. Both men remain in custody at the Mesa County Detention Facility.

